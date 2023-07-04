Open Menu

Tank Police Conduct Mock Exercise

Published July 04, 2023

Tank police conduct mock exercise

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :The district police on Tuesday conducted a joint mock exercise here at Christian Hospital in order to deal with any emergency situation.

According to a police spokesman, the police conducted the mock exercise to be able to respond to any armed attack following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Waqar Ahmad keeping in view the recent threats.

The joint mock exercise was led by DSP Headquarters Asghar Ali Shah which was also participated by DSP Rural Chan Shah, City Police Station SHO Aftab Alam Baloch and SMA police station SHO Abdul Alee besides the jawans and officers of Bomb Disposal Squad, police, Elite Force, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Rescue 1122.

The DSP Headquarters briefed the participants after which all the officers and jawans using modern techniques and professional skills conducted a successful mock exercise against those making hostage the school children and staff at Christian Hospital Tank.

During the exercise, all the participants showed their best performance and foiled the intentions of harming the life, property and honour of the people.

At the end of a successful mock exercise, the participants chanted slogans of 'Naara-eTakbeer-Allahu Akbar', 'Pak Army-Zindabaad', 'KPK Police-Zindabaad' and 'Pakistan-Paindabad'.

On this occasion, the DPO Tank said that the district Police were using all available resources to protect the life, property and honour of the people.

The mock exercises were aimed to keep the jawans on high alert at all times to ensure citizens' safety and to acquaint them with modern techniques to deal with any emergency situation.

