Tank Police conduct mock exercise

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The district’s anti-riot force on Tuesday conducted a mock exercise at Tank Police Lines to ensure its preparedness and readiness to effectively deal with any emergency.

According to a police spokesman, the police force conducted the drill on the directives of District Police Officer Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan to demonstrate its skills while promptly responding to any armed attack or efficiently tackling any other untoward incident.

The police said such exercises will help all concerned departments prepare for similar situations and make an effective strategy.

The police spokesman said that such drills enhance the professionalism of the personnel and help improve their ability to manage emergency situations effectively.