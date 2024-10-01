Open Menu

Tank Police Conduct Mock Exercise

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Tank Police conduct mock exercise

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The district’s anti-riot force on Tuesday conducted a mock exercise at Tank Police Lines to ensure its preparedness and readiness to effectively deal with any emergency.

According to a police spokesman, the police force conducted the drill on the directives of District Police Officer Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan to demonstrate its skills while promptly responding to any armed attack or efficiently tackling any other untoward incident.

The police said such exercises will help all concerned departments prepare for similar situations and make an effective strategy.

The police spokesman said that such drills enhance the professionalism of the personnel and help improve their ability to manage emergency situations effectively.

Related Topics

Attack Police Tank Nawaz Khan All

Recent Stories

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

3 hours ago
 Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

3 hours ago
 X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, ..

X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman

4 hours ago
 President's Cup to commence from 3 October

President's Cup to commence from 3 October

4 hours ago
 The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the ..

The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead

4 hours ago
 Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell ..

Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan

4 hours ago
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli att ..

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack

6 hours ago
 Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at ho ..

Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home

7 hours ago
 Driving licenses to be issued to students of colle ..

Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities

7 hours ago
 United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch ..

United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..

7 hours ago
 vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineere ..

Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..

7 hours ago
 Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 7 ..

Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan