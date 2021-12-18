UrduPoint.com

Tank Police Conducts Flag March

Muhammad Irfan 35 minutes ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 03:14 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) ::Police on Saturday conducted flag march to create a sense of security among citizens in view of local government elections to be held on Sunday.

Police officers including DPO, DSP, Elite Force, Traffic Police participated in the flag march.

The flag march started from Sabir Shah Shrine and passed through city markets, other major circles and public places of the city.

District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada has said that law and order will be maintained in all circumstances during the local government elections. He said that Law Enforcement Agencies are on alert to avoid any untoward incident.

