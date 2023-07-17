Tank police devise security plan for Muharram, Ashura processions

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :The district police of Tank have devised a comprehensive security plan to maintain peace during the month of Muharram, especially on the 9th and 10th of Muharram.

According to the plan which was chalked out under the command of District Police Officer (DPO) Waqar Ahmed, the district had been divided into three sectors where around 1500 officers and jawans had been deployed to perform duties.

The police spokesman said services of security forces would also be availed along with the integrated intelligence network.

Besides, he said elite force, Special Forces had also been deployed to perform security duties.

Quoting the DPO, the spokesman said the display and carrying of all types of arms, ammunition and weapons would be banned under Section 144 of the Penal Code.

Similarly, he said that provocative speeches and wall chalking inciting sectarian hatred were also prohibited and the DPO added that legal action would be taken against the violators.

In this regard, he said several meetings were held with elders and religious leaders of all schools of thought in the district and issued instructions to them to cooperate and ensure compliance.

He also said that heavy deployment had been made at the entry and exit routes of the district besides initiating a verification process for the tenants residing on the routes of the mourning procession.

He said the suspicious persons and miscreants were being closely monitored and the search and strike operations had been intensified.

He emphasized that during Muharram, no stranger should be accommodated in the houses and hotels or at inns located on the routes of mourning processions.

DPO Tank Waqar Ahmed also urged the scholars, dignitaries and the public to cooperate and play their due role in maintaining the atmosphere of peace, harmony and brotherhood among the citizens.