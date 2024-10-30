Tank police foil arms smuggling bid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The district police foiled an attempt to smuggle arms during an ongoing crackdown against anti-social elements here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman District Police Officer(DPO) Aslam Nawaz Khan has issued directives to take stringent actions against crimes and these operations had started yielding results.

As part of ongoing operations under the supervision of DSP City Circle Saleem Khan, SHO Shahid Mureed Akbar police station, Sher Afzal Khan successfully conducted a significant operation, recovering a large quantity of illegal arms.

Giving details, he added that on a tip-off that arms were being smuggled from Wana, the SHO stopped a suspicious vehicle and searched it.

During the search, the police recovered 4,430 cartridges hidden in its compartments.

These included 1,900 rounds of 7.62 bore, 130 rounds of 7mm bore, and 2,400 rounds of 3.3 bore.

The police arrested the suspect, Musa Khan, a resident of Shakai, Tehsil Wana.

Following this successful operation, the DPO Tank praised the police team.

The DPO also urged citizens to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station to help make the area safer.

APP/slm