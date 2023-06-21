Tank Police foil drug smuggling bid, recover 24 kg hashish

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Tank Police on Wednesday foiled a drug smuggling bid and recovered 24 kilograms of hashish from a Datsun here in the limits of Shaheed Mureed Akbar (SMA) Police station.

According to a police spokesman, a police team led by SMA police station SHO Abdul Alee Khan received secret information about the smuggling of a huge quantity of drugs by Driver Badshah Khan son of Nasrullah Jan resident of Orakzai in a Datsun bearing registration number (D-6714) from Orakzai to Betanni area of Tank.

The police, taking immediate action, reached Kacha area of Dheri Abakhel where they found the aforementioned Datsun in parked position without any driver. However, the police found the original CNIC of the said driver and a copy of registration book of the vehicle from the front seat of Datsun.

During checking, the police recovered 20 packets of hashish weighing 24 kilogram from the secret cavities of the vehicle. The police registered a case against the said driver and started a search for his arrest.