Tank Police Foil Narcotics Smuggling Bid, Recover Over 96 Kg Hashish
Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2024 | 06:20 PM
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) The Tank police have foiled a narcotics smuggling bid and arrested two drugs-smugglers recovering over 96 kilograms of hashish from them here in the limits of Shaheed Mureed Akbar (SMA) police station on Saturday.
DSP City Circle Saleem Khan along with SMA Police station SHO Sher Afzal Khan and Incharge Investigation Taoos Khan informed this while addressing a press conference here at District Police Office.
He said the SMA police received secret information that a huge cache of narcotics were being smuggled from Dera Ismail Khan to Tank. The police created a blockade on Dera-Tank road near Manjhikhel Chowki. At the blockade, the police stopped a vehicle bearing registration number (Bannu J-3181) loaded with fruits.
Upon checking of the vehicle, the police recovered 90 packets weighing a total of 96.
78 kilograms of hashish from the hidden cavities of the vehicle. The police also arrested driver of the vehicle named Tanvir Ahmad son of Bashir Ahmad, resident of Dera and his accomplice sitting in the front seat named Qaiser Rasheed son of Abdullah, resident of Dera. The police also registered a case against the arrested accused and launched further investigation.
The DSP also appreciated the performance of SMA Police team. He said following the vision of KP Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayyat and directions of Regional Police Officer Jehanzaib Nazir Khan, the Tank police led by District Police Officer Aslam Nawaz Khan was making all out efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society.
APP/akt
