Tank Police Host Farewell Ceremony For DSP
Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2024 | 04:20 PM
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) A farewell function was held on Wednesday in the honor of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), who has been transferred from Tank.
A simple but impressive ceremony was hosted by the police at District Police Office, Tank for DSP Gul Wali Khan, said a police spokesman.
The graceful ceremony was attended by DPO Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan, SP Investigation Haji Nasir Khan, DSP City Circle Saleem Khan, DSP Rural Shahjahan Khan, DSP Jandola Syed Marjan Khan and other senior officers of the police department.
Speaking on the occasion, the DPO and other police officers paid tribute to the services of outgoing DSP and presented him bouquets.
The DPO and SP Investigation expressed their well wishes for the transferred police officer and acknowledged his services.
At the end of ceremony, special prayers were offered for the peace, development and prosperity of the country.
APP/akt
