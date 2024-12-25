Open Menu

Tank Police Intensify Crackdown Against Anti-social Elements

Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2024 | 03:20 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) The district police have intensified their crackdown against criminal and anti-social elements, resulting in recovering several stolen goods.

According to the police spokesman, the police recovered the stolen goods from a nominated accused Sikandar which included a Datsun vehicle, pine nuts, and other items.

However, he said Sikandar remained at large, and efforts to apprehend him were ongoing.

He said that Under the supervision of DSP City Circle, Saleem Khan, and with the efforts of SHO Police Station Shaheed Mureed Akbar, Sher Afzal Khan, and his team, significant successes have been achieved.

In another successful operation, the police arrested the nominated accused Ikramullah and from his possession, a stolen Honda 125 motorcycle was recovered, and further investigation is underway.

Additionally, the police succeeded in arresting the wanted criminal, Shan Gul son of Peer Muhammad who was involved in two separate murder and attempted murder cases.

The owners of the recovered Datsun vehicle expressed their gratitude to DPO Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan, and the entire police team, presenting them with garlands and thanking them for their hard work.

