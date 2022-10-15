Tank police intensify crackdown against narcotics dealers, anti-social elements

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :The district police have launched a crackdown against anti-social elements and narcotics across the district, arresting several outlaws besides recovering arms and narcotics on Saturday.

According to police, a police party-led by Station House Officer(SHO) of Shaheed Mureed Akbar Gul Wali Khan conducted a strike and search operation in the area and arrested two proclaimed offenders who were allegedly involved in narcotics and theft-related cases.

The outlaws were identified as Ahmed Alias Madu and Rifatullah Alias Patu. During the ongoing drive against narcotics, the Police and Narcotics Eradication Team apprehended Bostan and recovered 1150 gram hashish and 30 gram ice-drug from his possession.

The police also arrested Muhammad Arsalan and recovered one pistol and six cartridges from his possession.

Separately a police team of Mulazai police station-led by SHO Noor Aslam Khan conducted search and strike operations at various areas, arresting three proclaimed offenders including Noor Gul and Sahib Noor and Wakeel Shah besides another accused Hameedullah.

The police recovered two kalashnikovs, one pistol and over 100 cartridges from their possession.

In an action by the police, within limits of Gul Imam Police Station two outlaws were arrested including Yousaf Khan and Akhto Jan and one kalashnikov and 17 cartridges were recovered from their possession.

The Police also arrested another accused Usman and recovered 235 gram hashish from his possession.