Tank police issue over 4,000 challans to traffic rules' violators: Spokesman

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The district police are making all out efforts to ensure road discipline and to prevent road accidents across the district.

Talking to APP, Tank police PRO Muhammad Ibrahim said that the awareness campaigns were also being organized to sensitize road users about traffic rupes.

He informed that implementation over traffic rules were being ensured in the district as 4,298 challans (tickets) were issued to violators imposing a total fine of Rs 2,152,900 during initial four months of 2025.

These measures aimed to raise awareness about traffic regulations and reduce accident rates.

Furthermore, he said, the efforts are also being made to ensure peace in the city. He informed that as many as 205 proclaimed offenders wanted in serious cases were arrested, besides significant quantities of illegal weapons, explosives, and narcotics were also recovered in various operations conducted across the district during the said period.

The arrest of those outlaws give a boost to efforts aimed at ensuring sustainable peace in the area.

He said that police also conducted 1,198 operations against other crimes within limits of various police stations, resulting in the arrest of 382 nominated accused besides 420 suspects during this period.

The police also conducted a campaign against illegal arms in which it recovered six Kalashnikovs, 29 rifles, 17 shotguns, 81 pistols, and 2,462 rounds of ammunition.

Separately, in a sensitive operation, two hand grenades were also seized, along with 12 knives that could potentially have been used in crimes, the PRO added.

In the ongoing crackdown on drug dealers and addicts, the Tank police recovered 41.395 kilograms of hashish, 6.562 kilograms of heroin, and 5.778 kilograms of crystal meth (ice).

He stated that these operations reflect a zero-tolerance policy against drugs, aimed at protecting the youth from destruction.

District Police Officer Aslam Nawaz Khan, while commenting on the performance of police, said Tank Police were committed to ensuring public safety, enforcing the law, and maintaining sustainable peace in the region.

APP/akt