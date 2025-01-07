Tank police launch awareness campaign to combat cyber crime

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The Tank police have launched a special awareness campaign to combat cyber crime in the district.

District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan, in his message, said that the launching of this campaign was aimed to safeguard citizens from online frauds.

He asked the citizens to adopt preventive measures for their safety from cyber crime as its risk has been increased in today’s modern world.

He elaborated that common types of cyber crimes include fake calls and messages, identity theft, online fraud, harassment through social media, and malware attacks.

To safeguard the public from these threats, several important precautions have been outlined.

The DPO advised the citizens to not share their personal information in response to unknown calls or messages.

Furthermore, he said, only trusted websites could be used for online shopping.

Besides, he said, any antivirus software should be installed in the mobile devices and computers and remain cautious when sharing personal photos and information on social media.

The district police chief said if anyone becomes victim to cybercrime, he/she should immediately visit the nearest police station to report the issue.

He has urged the public to stay informed about cybercrimes and keep their information secure.

“The public cooperation is crucial for the police to take prompt action against such criminals,” he opined.

This initiative will not only protect the public from cybercrimes but also restore their confidence that the police were always there to ensure their safety.