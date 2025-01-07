Tank Police Launch Awareness Campaign To Combat Cyber Crime
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2025 | 04:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The Tank police have launched a special awareness campaign to combat cyber crime in the district.
District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan, in his message, said that the launching of this campaign was aimed to safeguard citizens from online frauds.
He asked the citizens to adopt preventive measures for their safety from cyber crime as its risk has been increased in today’s modern world.
He elaborated that common types of cyber crimes include fake calls and messages, identity theft, online fraud, harassment through social media, and malware attacks.
To safeguard the public from these threats, several important precautions have been outlined.
The DPO advised the citizens to not share their personal information in response to unknown calls or messages.
Furthermore, he said, only trusted websites could be used for online shopping.
Besides, he said, any antivirus software should be installed in the mobile devices and computers and remain cautious when sharing personal photos and information on social media.
The district police chief said if anyone becomes victim to cybercrime, he/she should immediately visit the nearest police station to report the issue.
He has urged the public to stay informed about cybercrimes and keep their information secure.
“The public cooperation is crucial for the police to take prompt action against such criminals,” he opined.
This initiative will not only protect the public from cybercrimes but also restore their confidence that the police were always there to ensure their safety.
Recent Stories
AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 dates, venues announced
Embrace the next generation of Vlogging and Storytelling with Infinix ZERO Flip
China's valid invention patents hit nearly 4.76 mln in 2024
Sharjah Executive Council discusses release of impounded vehicles’ fees
Electricity price likely to be reduced by Rs10 per unit
UAE agrees to extend $2b payment due on Pakistan this month: PM Shehbaz
Pakistan to host Under-23 World Squash Championship this year
Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss corporate tax draft law
Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and We ..
Realme C75 Sets New Sales Records with Its Waterproof Promise
European OECD countries lead nuclear power generation
Pakistan set unique record in South Africa despite 10-wicket defeat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPM Ishaq Dar reviews preparations for International Conference on Girls Education56 seconds ago
-
Mother of APP staffer dies1 minute ago
-
Youth Directorate engages 2,500 youth in various training programs in six months1 minute ago
-
Tank police launch awareness campaign to combat cyber crime1 minute ago
-
DC visits hospital, reviews facilities1 minute ago
-
2.4 million cases pending in national judicial system; 57347 in SCP11 minutes ago
-
VC urges for collaboration to secure institution's bright future11 minutes ago
-
Students urged to learn from Quaid-e-Azam's life11 minutes ago
-
SCBAP stands with parliament, independence of judiciary, says President Mian Atta11 minutes ago
-
Health Department Gilgit-Baltistan announces major transfers of officers20 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police hold 19 criminals21 minutes ago
-
426th annual urs of Miyan Adam Muhammad Shah Kalhoro to be held in Sukkur21 minutes ago