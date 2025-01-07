Open Menu

Tank Police Launch Awareness Campaign To Combat Cyber Crime

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Tank police launch awareness campaign to combat cyber crime

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The Tank police have launched a special awareness campaign to combat cyber crime in the district.

District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan, in his message, said that the launching of this campaign was aimed to safeguard citizens from online frauds.

He asked the citizens to adopt preventive measures for their safety from cyber crime as its risk has been increased in today’s modern world.

He elaborated that common types of cyber crimes include fake calls and messages, identity theft, online fraud, harassment through social media, and malware attacks.

To safeguard the public from these threats, several important precautions have been outlined.

The DPO advised the citizens to not share their personal information in response to unknown calls or messages.

Furthermore, he said, only trusted websites could be used for online shopping.

Besides, he said, any antivirus software should be installed in the mobile devices and computers and remain cautious when sharing personal photos and information on social media.

The district police chief said if anyone becomes victim to cybercrime, he/she should immediately visit the nearest police station to report the issue.

He has urged the public to stay informed about cybercrimes and keep their information secure.

“The public cooperation is crucial for the police to take prompt action against such criminals,” he opined.

This initiative will not only protect the public from cybercrimes but also restore their confidence that the police were always there to ensure their safety.

Related Topics

World Police Police Station Mobile Social Media Visit Tank Nawaz Khan Cyber Crime Criminals From Share

Recent Stories

AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 dates, venues anno ..

AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 dates, venues announced

6 minutes ago
 Embrace the next generation of Vlogging and Storyt ..

Embrace the next generation of Vlogging and Storytelling with Infinix ZERO Flip

40 minutes ago
 China's valid invention patents hit nearly 4.76 ml ..

China's valid invention patents hit nearly 4.76 mln in 2024

51 minutes ago
 Sharjah Executive Council discusses release of imp ..

Sharjah Executive Council discusses release of impounded vehicles’ fees

1 hour ago
 Electricity price likely to be reduced by Rs10 per ..

Electricity price likely to be reduced by Rs10 per unit

2 hours ago
 UAE agrees to extend $2b payment due on Pakistan t ..

UAE agrees to extend $2b payment due on Pakistan this month: PM Shehbaz

2 hours ago
Pakistan to host Under-23 World Squash Championshi ..

Pakistan to host Under-23 World Squash Championship this year

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss corporate ..

Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss corporate tax draft law

3 hours ago
 Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number P ..

Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and We ..

3 hours ago
 realme C75 Sets New Sales Records with Its Waterpr ..

Realme C75 Sets New Sales Records with Its Waterproof Promise

3 hours ago
 European OECD countries lead nuclear power generat ..

European OECD countries lead nuclear power generation

4 hours ago
 Pakistan set unique record in South Africa despite ..

Pakistan set unique record in South Africa despite 10-wicket defeat

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan