Tank police launches campaign against drugs

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The week-long drive launched by the Tank police against the menace of drugs has entered its third day.

According to the police, the campaign has been launched under the leadership of District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Iftikhar Ali Shah to wipe out the menace from the district, especially the educational institutions.

It is said that a total of 1700 grams of hashish, and 400 grams of ice, were recovered on the third day of the campaign.

He said that during the campaign, a total of five accused were arrested, and further investigations were underway.