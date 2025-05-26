Tank police make stringent security arrangements for polio drive

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Tank police have made stringent security measures for ensuring peaceful conduct of polio drive that began here on Monday.

According to police spokesman a large number of personnel from the police, Frontier Corps (FC), and other law enforcement agencies have been deployed to ensure the safety of polio teams during the campaign.

He said prior to the commencement of the campaign, the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) conducted a thorough sweeping of all key and sensitive locations.

Security personnel assigned to escort the polio teams were given comprehensive briefings, which emphasized polite interaction with the public, full cooperation with health department staff, and strict adherence to personal safety protocols.

District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan, and SP Investigation Cadet Haji Nasir Khan visited the field, inspecting various Basic Health Units (BHUs), distribution points, and designated routes.

They engaged with officers on duty, emphasized the importance of their roles, and issued clear directives for effective response in case of any untoward incidents.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan stated that the anti-polio campaign was not merely an initiative but a national mission, and its success was s a shared responsibility.

He urged parents to ensure their children receive polio drops and called for active cooperation with health and security teams.

APP/slim