Open Menu

Tank Police Make Stringent Security Arrangements For Polio Drive

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Tank police make stringent security arrangements for polio drive

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Tank police have made stringent security measures for ensuring peaceful conduct of polio drive that began here on Monday.

According to police spokesman a large number of personnel from the police, Frontier Corps (FC), and other law enforcement agencies have been deployed to ensure the safety of polio teams during the campaign.

He said prior to the commencement of the campaign, the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) conducted a thorough sweeping of all key and sensitive locations.

Security personnel assigned to escort the polio teams were given comprehensive briefings, which emphasized polite interaction with the public, full cooperation with health department staff, and strict adherence to personal safety protocols.

District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan, and SP Investigation Cadet Haji Nasir Khan visited the field, inspecting various Basic Health Units (BHUs), distribution points, and designated routes.

They engaged with officers on duty, emphasized the importance of their roles, and issued clear directives for effective response in case of any untoward incidents.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan stated that the anti-polio campaign was not merely an initiative but a national mission, and its success was s a shared responsibility.

He urged parents to ensure their children receive polio drops and called for active cooperation with health and security teams.

APP/slim

Recent Stories

Central Bank of UAE, Azerbaijan counterpart sign M ..

Central Bank of UAE, Azerbaijan counterpart sign MoU to strengthen cooperation

10 minutes ago
 Privatization of SOEs would be accelerated: Financ ..

Privatization of SOEs would be accelerated: Finance Minister

38 minutes ago
 G42, VivaTech alliance to power Europe’s respons ..

G42, VivaTech alliance to power Europe’s responsible AI innovation future

40 minutes ago
 PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as Special Assistant o ..

PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as Special Assistant on Blockchain, Crypto currency

43 minutes ago
 Expected dates of Eid-ul Adha in Saudi Arabia, UAE

Expected dates of Eid-ul Adha in Saudi Arabia, UAE

49 minutes ago
 Sahar Hashmi shares simple, practical conditions f ..

Sahar Hashmi shares simple, practical conditions for her future husband

55 minutes ago
Israeli airstrikes kill 55 in Gaza Strip

Israeli airstrikes kill 55 in Gaza Strip

55 minutes ago
 WATCH: Mahira Khan faces harassment during promoti ..

WATCH: Mahira Khan faces harassment during promotion of Love Guru in London

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Higher Education, Etihad Airways to su ..

Ministry of Higher Education, Etihad Airways to support National Scholarship Pro ..

1 hour ago
 Digital Innovation Drives Historic PKR 15.35 Billi ..

Digital Innovation Drives Historic PKR 15.35 Billion Revenue in Punjab Cattle Ma ..

1 hour ago
 UAE dominates adult division in 9th Asian Jiu-Jits ..

UAE dominates adult division in 9th Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Georgia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Georgia on Independence Day

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan