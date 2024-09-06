Tank police mark Defence Day

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Tank district police celebrated Defence Day to pay homage to the sacrifices rendered by the martyrs and Ghazis of the September 1965 war for the defence of the motherland.

A ceremony was held at District Police Office Tank , presided over by SP Investigation Tank Haji Nasir Khan, DSP Gul Wali Khan, Line Officer Rahmadil Khan and other police officials were also present on the occasion.

During the ceremony SP Investigation and other senior police officers paid homage to the martyrs.

The SP Investigation while addressing the ceremony said, ‘The Defence Day provides us the opportunity to pay tribute to all those who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty for the country, especially the martyrs of the 1965 war.

This day also signifies firm resolve of the entire nation to defend the territorial and ideological boundaries of the country and to meet the challenges of terrorism, extremism and external aggression.”

He said that police had also sacrificed hundreds of precious lives for the safety of the country and protection of the lives and property of the citizens.

“On this day, we resolve that we shall defend our country at all cost as the entire nation along with the police stands alongside the armed forces to thwart evil designs of the enemy against the integrity and prosperity of the country.”