Tank police net 2486 outlaws; recover over 395 kg drugs in 2023

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The Tank police arrested 2486 outlaws including 646 absconders recovering over 395 kg of drugs and a cache of arms and ammunition during various operations conducted against anti-social elements over the last year.

The district police, under the leadership of District Police Officer (DPO) Iftikhar Ali Shah, registered a total of 2572 cases including 763 against drug dealers, 516 for possessing illegal arms and 69 of aerial firing, said a yearly performance report issued here.

Giving details, the spokesman of the district police said the police while taking actions against the menace of drugs recovered 340.713 kilograms of hashish, 34.698 kilograms of heroin, 3.735 kilograms of Opium and 16.636 kilograms of Ice drug.

Besides, the district police also recovered a cache of arms including 35 Kalashnikovs, 397 pistols, 125 rifles, 23 hand grenades, 42 daggers, one rocket launcher, one bren gun, two M-4 rifles, four Bombs/IEDs, two Kalakov guns and 11044 cartridges during 2023.

Similarly, the Tank traffic police issued a total of 20703 challans including 3621 to motorcycles/auto rickshaws, 183 to vehicles with tinted glasses and 598 to drivers without driving licenses. The traffic police imposed fines amounting Rs 677760 over different violations of traffic rules in the city last year.

Moreover, the Dispute Resolution Councils (DRC) set up for immediate resolution of public issues received a total 35 applications during last year. Of these, the 26 applications were decided while the action over the remaining nine applications was underway.

District police officer Iftikhar Ali Shah appreciated the performance of the police force and directed all the police stations to take all possible measures to eliminate all types of crimes from society.