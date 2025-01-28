Tank Police Officers, Personnel Get Cash Awards
Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2025 | 04:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan on Tuesday awarded cash prizes to police personnel who showed outstanding performance in the line of duty.
According to the police spokesperson, these police officers and jawans had demonstrated exceptional performance, integrity, bravery, and a sense of duty in ensuring public safety.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Tank, Cadet Haji Nasir Khan, was also present on the occasion.
In his speech, DPO Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan emphasized that protecting the life, property, and dignity of the public and maintaining law and order are the top priorities of the police.
He added that the process of rewards and punishments would continue, and all officers and personnel of Tank Police were commendable for providing excellent services under all circumstances.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
FTA urges natural persons to register for Corporate Tax before March 31
RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Estonia
EDGE to showcase 200 disruptive technology, defence solutions at IDEX 2025
UAE Leaders congratulate President of Belarus on re-election
National Human Rights Institution approves operational plan
Four players added to star-studded line up for Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 to open with New Japan Philharmonic Orchestra
Calling someone ‘plastic’ is disrespectful: Khushi Kapoor defends cosmetic s ..
Laidlaw Foundation, NYUAD forge partnership to shape future leaders
Hamdan Foundation participates in Arab Health Exhibition and Congress 2025
Aliya Hamza criticizes FIRs against PTI amid calls for reconciliation
Arabian Purebred Horse Race kicks off Wednesday in Al Dhafra
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tank police officers, personnel get cash awards6 minutes ago
-
Religious tourism: A vital revenue stream for Pakistan's economy needs digital projection7 minutes ago
-
Polio task force meets to strengthen anti-polio campaign17 minutes ago
-
CAYA Youth Summit 2025 kicks off; Youth leaders gather in Islamabad17 minutes ago
-
Traders joins hand with distt admin to eliminate encroachments26 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi's breakfast culture continues to impress foodies far and wide26 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operations, arrest 7 renting rules violators27 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to discuss suitable place for NCK's construction27 minutes ago
-
Hosting ICC Champions Trophy an honor for Pakistan: Tarar27 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on kite sellers36 minutes ago
-
KP CM approves services club on reclaimed land in Peshawar36 minutes ago
-
Senate passes Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, 2025, paving the way for a digitally empowered future37 minutes ago