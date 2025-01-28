Open Menu

Tank Police Officers, Personnel Get Cash Awards

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Tank police officers, personnel get cash awards

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan on Tuesday awarded cash prizes to police personnel who showed outstanding performance in the line of duty.

According to the police spokesperson, these police officers and jawans had demonstrated exceptional performance, integrity, bravery, and a sense of duty in ensuring public safety.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Tank, Cadet Haji Nasir Khan, was also present on the occasion.

In his speech, DPO Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan emphasized that protecting the life, property, and dignity of the public and maintaining law and order are the top priorities of the police.

He added that the process of rewards and punishments would continue, and all officers and personnel of Tank Police were commendable for providing excellent services under all circumstances.

APP/slm

Recent Stories

FTA urges natural persons to register for Corporat ..

FTA urges natural persons to register for Corporate Tax before March 31

6 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Estonia

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Estonia

36 minutes ago
 EDGE to showcase 200 disruptive technology, defenc ..

EDGE to showcase 200 disruptive technology, defence solutions at IDEX 2025

52 minutes ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Belarus on r ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Belarus on re-election

1 hour ago
 National Human Rights Institution approves operati ..

National Human Rights Institution approves operational plan

1 hour ago
 Four players added to star-studded line up for Mub ..

Four players added to star-studded line up for Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

1 hour ago
Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 to open with New Japan Phi ..

Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 to open with New Japan Philharmonic Orchestra

2 hours ago
 Calling someone ‘plastic’ is disrespectful: Kh ..

Calling someone ‘plastic’ is disrespectful: Khushi Kapoor defends cosmetic s ..

2 hours ago
 Laidlaw Foundation, NYUAD forge partnership to sha ..

Laidlaw Foundation, NYUAD forge partnership to shape future leaders

2 hours ago
 Hamdan Foundation participates in Arab Health Exhi ..

Hamdan Foundation participates in Arab Health Exhibition and Congress 2025

2 hours ago
 Aliya Hamza criticizes FIRs against PTI amid calls ..

Aliya Hamza criticizes FIRs against PTI amid calls for reconciliation

2 hours ago
 Arabian Purebred Horse Race kicks off Wednesday in ..

Arabian Purebred Horse Race kicks off Wednesday in Al Dhafra

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan