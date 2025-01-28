Tank police officers, personnel get cash awards

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan on Tuesday awarded cash prizes to police personnel who showed outstanding performance in the line of duty.

According to the police spokesperson, these police officers and jawans had demonstrated exceptional performance, integrity, bravery, and a sense of duty in ensuring public safety.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Tank, Cadet Haji Nasir Khan, was also present on the occasion.

In his speech, DPO Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan emphasized that protecting the life, property, and dignity of the public and maintaining law and order are the top priorities of the police.

He added that the process of rewards and punishments would continue, and all officers and personnel of Tank Police were commendable for providing excellent services under all circumstances.

APP/slm