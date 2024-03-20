Open Menu

Tank Police Ogranizes Two-day Professional Workshop

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2024 | 04:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Tank police organized a two-day professional workshop to prepare constables for the upcoming B-1 examination.

According to the police spokesman the comprehensive workshop was held at the Tank Police District Headquarters, aimed to equip candidates with essential knowledge and practical skills necessary for success in the examinations.

He said the experienced officers delivered lectures covering various subjects and the candidates were provided in-depth insights into fundamental computer proficiency, geotechnical concepts, police registers maintenance, explosives handling, first aid procedures, and police protocols.

At the conclusion, all candidates underwent a rigorous assessment of their self-learning skills under the supervision of senior police officers of the district.

This transparent test aimed to evaluate the candidates' ability to independently acquire and apply new knowledge

