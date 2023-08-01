Tank Police organise blood donation camp

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Tank police on Tuesday organised a one-day blood donation camp at District Police Office in connection with "Youm-e-Shuhda Police-2023" to be observed on August 4.

In the blood camp, District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Waqar Ahmad, DSP Headquarters Abdul Rasheed Khan along with other police officers and personnel actively participated in donating blood in large numbers.

On this occasion, DPO Tank Waqar Ahmad said that August 4 was the day for renewal of commitment to be ready for sacrifices in the way of protection of people's lives and property.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have made an eternal story of sacrifices for the survival and peace of the country, adding, these sacrifices would always be remembered.

"Be it terrorism or actions against criminal elements, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have created an indelible history with its blood, which will be remembered forever," the DPO added.