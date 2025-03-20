Tank police personnel honoured for repulsing terrorist attack

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera region Syed Ashfaq Anwar on Thursday visited Nasran police post of Gul Imam police station and awarded cash rewards and commendation certificates to police personnel who successfully repulsed a terrorist attack on the post.

During the visit, the police spokesman says, the RPO was briefed about details pertaining to the attack launched by terrorists in the darkness of night a few days ago.

The RPO was informed that Tank police personnel with high spirit of bravery and determination, fought back and foiled the terrorist attack.

The RPO also reviewed the security arrangements at the post and interacted with the police officers and listened to their issues.

He issued immediate orders for resolution of their problems and remarked that the Tank Police had written an unparalleled tale of bravery and duty in the face of every challenge and the nation took pride in their sacrifices and services.

Addressing the occasion, he said police jawans serving on the front lines in the fight against terrorism were the true assets of the department.

He assured that those police jawans and officers who served as role models in performing their professional duties against terrorists would be recognized and encouraged at every platform.

Syed Ashfaq Anwar urged police officers to perform their duties with professionalism, free from social biases and affiliations, ensuring the delivery of justice to all citizens and contributing to the maintenance of peace and order.

APP/slm