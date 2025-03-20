Tank Police Personnel Honoured For Repulsing Terrorist Attack
Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2025 | 02:10 PM
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera region Syed Ashfaq Anwar on Thursday visited Nasran police post of Gul Imam police station and awarded cash rewards and commendation certificates to police personnel who successfully repulsed a terrorist attack on the post.
During the visit, the police spokesman says, the RPO was briefed about details pertaining to the attack launched by terrorists in the darkness of night a few days ago.
The RPO was informed that Tank police personnel with high spirit of bravery and determination, fought back and foiled the terrorist attack.
The RPO also reviewed the security arrangements at the post and interacted with the police officers and listened to their issues.
He issued immediate orders for resolution of their problems and remarked that the Tank Police had written an unparalleled tale of bravery and duty in the face of every challenge and the nation took pride in their sacrifices and services.
Addressing the occasion, he said police jawans serving on the front lines in the fight against terrorism were the true assets of the department.
He assured that those police jawans and officers who served as role models in performing their professional duties against terrorists would be recognized and encouraged at every platform.
Syed Ashfaq Anwar urged police officers to perform their duties with professionalism, free from social biases and affiliations, ensuring the delivery of justice to all citizens and contributing to the maintenance of peace and order.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid special trains
Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlighting Zayed’s values
PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues
UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-Torino race
UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025
Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication Talk Forum
EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for Tripartite Social Summit
Final preparations complete for Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship
UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five others injured
Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support 20,000 orphans in Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Sukkur directs arrangements for Youm-e-Ali2 minutes ago
-
SALU reaffirms commitment to academic excellence, quality education2 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 54,168 cusecs water2 minutes ago
-
AJK to remember former AJK President on his 35th death anniversary tomorrow2 minutes ago
-
Tank police personnel honoured for repulsing terrorist attack2 minutes ago
-
KP Police foil terrorist attack on Bannu checkpoint, praised for bravery12 minutes ago
-
Two drug peddler held, 3kg heroin seized22 minutes ago
-
Motorbikes lifter gang busted22 minutes ago
-
Police recover kidnapped youth22 minutes ago
-
PHAF committed to improve life quality, promote economic prosperity, mobility for residents of Pakis ..32 minutes ago
-
Senior PPP leader mourns loss of Hafiz Hussain Ahmed42 minutes ago
-
PM expresses satisfaction over PSX reaching all time high trading volume52 minutes ago