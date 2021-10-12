Tank police recovers three abducted boys, arrest abductor

(@FahadShabbir)

District police of Tank on Tuesday recovered three abducted boys and arrested the kidnapper from Manzai village in a raid

Acting on a report of kidnapping lodged with Mureed Akbar Police Station, the police team arrested a kidnapper named Gulzar Alam and recovered a Kalashnikov from his possession.

His other accomplices managed to escape in the forest.

The recovered boys were identified as Mubarak Shah, Abdullah and Hikmatullah residents of Manzai village. Police recovered abducted boys within 15 hours.

DPO Tank Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada lauded the performance of district police and urged people to cooperate with police forces to clear the area of criminals and anti state elements.

He also announced prizes for the policemen who participated in the raid.