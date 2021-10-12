UrduPoint.com

Tank Police Recovers Three Abducted Boys, Arrest Abductor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 08:26 PM

Tank police recovers three abducted boys, arrest abductor

District police of Tank on Tuesday recovered three abducted boys and arrested the kidnapper from Manzai village in a raid

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :District police of Tank on Tuesday recovered three abducted boys and arrested the kidnapper from Manzai village in a raid.

Acting on a report of kidnapping lodged with Mureed Akbar Police Station, the police team arrested a kidnapper named Gulzar Alam and recovered a Kalashnikov from his possession.

His other accomplices managed to escape in the forest.

The recovered boys were identified as Mubarak Shah, Abdullah and Hikmatullah residents of Manzai village. Police recovered abducted boys within 15 hours.

DPO Tank Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada lauded the performance of district police and urged people to cooperate with police forces to clear the area of criminals and anti state elements.

He also announced prizes for the policemen who participated in the raid.

Related Topics

Police Kidnapping Police Station Tank Criminals From

Recent Stories

SPEA discusses requirements for face-to-face educa ..

SPEA discusses requirements for face-to-face education

16 minutes ago
 RAK CP praises success of UAE Pavilion at Expo 202 ..

RAK CP praises success of UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

16 minutes ago
 At least 28 killed in Nepal bus accident

At least 28 killed in Nepal bus accident

5 minutes ago
 KP Govt to issue notices to plazas lacking parking ..

KP Govt to issue notices to plazas lacking parking arrangements

5 minutes ago
 FIA arrests 3 Hesco employees in fake appointment ..

FIA arrests 3 Hesco employees in fake appointment case

5 minutes ago
 Arrangements of Eid Milad-un-Nabi review

Arrangements of Eid Milad-un-Nabi review

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.