Tank police register 2,572 cases, including 763 narcotics, 516 of illegal weapons

The Tank Police highlighted their achievements in 2023, registered a total of 2,572 cases, including 763 related to narcotics, 516 involving illegal weapons, and 69 related to gunfire incidents

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The Tank Police highlighted their achievements in 2023, registered a total of 2,572 cases, including 763 related to narcotics, 516 involving illegal weapons, and 69 related to gunfire incidents.

On the direction of Inspector General of Police for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan, and Regional Police Officer Dera Nasir Mahmood Satti credited District Police Officer Tank, Iftikhar Ali Shah, for overseeing the successful operations last year.

The report revealed that during the year, the police successfully restrained 2,486 individuals, including 646 wanted criminals, through strict control measures, resulting in the confiscation of a significant quantity of weapons, ammunition, and narcotics.

The seized items included 35 Kalashnikovs, 397 pistols, 125 rifles, 23 hand grenades, 42 daggers, 1 rocket launcher, 1 Bren gun, 2 M4 rifles, 4 bombs/IEDs, 2 Kalakovs, and a staggering 11,044 cartridges.

The Tank Police also intercepted 340.

713 grams of cannabis, 34.698 grams of heroin, 16.636 grams of ice, and 3.735 grams of opium during operations against drug trafficking.

In addition to law enforcement actions, the Tank Police addressed 87 cases of tenancy disputes, filed 17 cases against hoteliers, and dealt with 64 sensitive locations.

The police responded to 2,000 clearance requests, 1500 missing documentation reports, and 590 requests for weapon verification, demonstrating their commitment to public safety.

Traffic violations did not go unnoticed, with the Traffic Police imposing fines totaling Rs. 677,760 in 2023.

To address public grievances promptly, the Dispute Resolution Council received a total of 35 applications of these, decisions were made on 26 requests, while actions are still ongoing for the remaining 9 requests.

The Tank Police's comprehensive approach underscores their dedication to maintaining law and order in the district