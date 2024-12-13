Open Menu

Tank Police Remains Committed To Ensuring Peace

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2024 | 03:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Tank police are committed to protecting lives, property and honour of citizens, says SP Investigation Cadet Haji Nasir Khan.

Police spokesman while quoting the SP investigation said police have initiated strict legal actions against criminals and enhanced patrols in this regard.

These actions were being led by SP Investigation Tank, Cadet Haji Nasir Khan, and with the support of DSP Rural Shah Jehan Khan and SHO City Police Station, Sami Ullah Khan under the directives of the DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan.

The SP investigation Cadet Haji Nasir Khan said district police force was continuously working to restore law and order in the area, and they were strictly adhering to a zero-tolerance policy against crime.

He also appealed to the public to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and immediately report any suspicious activities or individuals to the nearest police station or the police control helpline.

Meanwhile, DPO Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan has also praised the performance of SP Investigation Cadet Haji Nasir Khan along with his entire team including DSP Rural Shah Jehan Khan, and SHO City Sami Ullah Khan.

