Tank Police Remains Committed To Ensuring Peace
Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2024 | 03:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Tank police are committed to protecting lives, property and honour of citizens, says SP Investigation Cadet Haji Nasir Khan.
Police spokesman while quoting the SP investigation said police have initiated strict legal actions against criminals and enhanced patrols in this regard.
These actions were being led by SP Investigation Tank, Cadet Haji Nasir Khan, and with the support of DSP Rural Shah Jehan Khan and SHO City Police Station, Sami Ullah Khan under the directives of the DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan.
The SP investigation Cadet Haji Nasir Khan said district police force was continuously working to restore law and order in the area, and they were strictly adhering to a zero-tolerance policy against crime.
He also appealed to the public to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and immediately report any suspicious activities or individuals to the nearest police station or the police control helpline.
Meanwhile, DPO Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan has also praised the performance of SP Investigation Cadet Haji Nasir Khan along with his entire team including DSP Rural Shah Jehan Khan, and SHO City Sami Ullah Khan.
Recent Stories
CM Maryam visits Huawei Technologies in Shanghai’s Longgang district
Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match today
NADRA provides door to door facility to special persons
Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to foster IT sector
PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star foreign cricketers
SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024
AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..
Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang
Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator
Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitation ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tank police remains committed to ensuring peace2 minutes ago
-
Under-custody accused injured by accomplices' firing2 minutes ago
-
CJ PHC seeks security for all judges2 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication drive kicks off in Sargodha12 minutes ago
-
State not allow anyone to challenge its writ: Manzoor Kakar12 minutes ago
-
Street artists show art on main avenue of Capital for entertainment12 minutes ago
-
NADRA provides door to door facility to special persons12 minutes ago
-
Tractors handed over to farmers under “Green Tractor Scheme”: DC22 minutes ago
-
13 feeder buses to connect N-5 metro station to B-17 from Jan 1, Senate told22 minutes ago
-
Man killed, another sustains injuries in road mishap22 minutes ago
-
PEMRA resolves 390 complaints against TV channels in the last two years, Senate told22 minutes ago
-
Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh32 minutes ago