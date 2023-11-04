Open Menu

Tank Police Repulse Terror Attack On Gul Imam Check Post

Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2023 | 11:50 PM

Tank police repulse terror attack on Gul Imam check post

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) The Tank district police have repulsed a terrorist attack on a police check post in the limits of Gul Imam police station late Saturday night.

According to a police spokesman, unknown militants stormed the police check post-Gul Imam with heavy weapons.

The police promptly and effectively retaliated and in the exchange of fire police constable Waheed Gul received bullet injuries.

The firing continued for about an hour and a half, However, the attack was repulsed by the valiant police personnel and the terrorists managed to escape.

As soon as the information was received about the incident, District Police Officer (DPO) Iftekhar Ali Shah along with DSPs, and a heavy contingent of police reached the site and cordoned off the area.

The police also started a search operation in the area. The injured police constable was shifted to a hospital in Tank.

