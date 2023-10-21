Open Menu

Tank Police Repulse Terrorist Attack On Police Station

Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Tank police repulse terrorist attack on police station

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) The district police have repulsed a terrorist attack on a police station late Friday night.

According to a police spokesman, unknown militants stormed Gomal police station with heavy weapons late at night and tried to enter into the police station.

The police promptly and effectively retaliated and an exchange of fire occurred during which Gomal police station SHO Asghar Khan Wazir got injured after receiving a bullet in his neck.

However, the attack was repulsed by the valiant police personnel and the terrorists managed to escape while taking full advantage of the darkness.

As soon as the information was received about the incident, District Police Officer (DPO) Iftekhar Ali Shah along with DSPs, SHOs and a heavy contingent of police reached the site and cordoned off the area. The police also started a search operation in the area.

The injured SHO was shifted to a hospital in Tank and later was referred to Dera Ismail Khan.

APP/akt

