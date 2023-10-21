Open Menu

Tank Police Repulsed Terror Attack On Police Station

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Tank police repulsed terror attack on police station

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) The district police have repulsed a terrorist attack on a police station late Friday night.

According to a police spokesman, unknown militants stormed Gomal police station with heavy weapons late at night and tried to enter into the police station.

The police promptly and effectively retaliated and the exchange of fire continued which during Gomal police station SHO Asghar Khan Wazir received bullet injuries at his neck.

However, the attack was repulsed by the valiant police personnel and the terrorists managed to escape while taking full advantage of the darkness.

As soon as the information was received about the incident, District Police Officer (DPO) Iftekhar Ali Shah along with DSPs, SHOs and a heavy contingent of police reached at the site and cordoned off the area. The police also started search operation in the area.

The injured SHO was shifted to a hospital in Tank from where he was referred to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Dera Ismail Khan.

Later, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Nasir Mehmood Satti visited the CMH to inquire after the health of injured SHO.

The RPO presented a bouquet to the injured SHO and checked the medical facilities being provided to him. He commended the valor and courage of the injured SHO and prayed for his early recovery.

He said that SHO Asghar Wazir shown exemplary performance without caring of his own life, adding that the police force was proud of him. “The determination, courage and high morale of policemen is a valuable asset of the force,” he mentioned.

The RPO directed the DSP headquarters and hospital administration to ensure provision of best treatment facilities to the injured policeman.

He said a noose has been tightened against terrorists and criminal elements, hoping, they will be brought to justice soon.

