Tank police rescued abducted petrol pump manager within hours

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :The Tank District police on Saturday claimed to have recovered a man after a few hours of his abduction.

Petrol Pump Manager Khizar Hayat son of Umar Hayat was abducted at gunpoint by unidentified kidnappers at the Attock petrol pump located on Tank Pezzo Road.

On receiving the information of the incident, the police team supervised by DPO Tank Iftikhar Ali Shah along with DSP Headquarters Abdul Rasheed Khan, SHO Police Station SMA Abdul Ali Khan, SHO Police Station City Mehtab Khan, In-charge CTD, Quick Response Force and Elite Force personnel arrived at the location and conducted a large-scale search operation after cordoned off the entire area.

Divulging details of the incident DPO Tank during an emergency press conference said, acting on the information, police teams raided the spot. The abductee Khizar Hayat was found safely within two and a half hours of the abduction from forest Kirri Haider about 16 km away from the petrol pump where the pump manager was abducted.

However, the kidnappers of a pump manager managed to escape during the raid, a search operation is underway in the area to arrest the kidnappers.

The DPO said that the reason behind the abduction was a deliberate attempt to collect extortion from the owner of the petrol pump.