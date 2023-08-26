Open Menu

Tank Police Rescued Abducted Petrol Pump Manager Within Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2023 | 10:31 PM

Tank police rescued abducted petrol pump manager within hours

The Tank District police on Saturday claimed to have recovered a man after a few hours of his abduction

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :The Tank District police on Saturday claimed to have recovered a man after a few hours of his abduction.

Petrol Pump Manager Khizar Hayat son of Umar Hayat was abducted at gunpoint by unidentified kidnappers at the Attock petrol pump located on Tank Pezzo Road.

On receiving the information of the incident, the police team supervised by DPO Tank Iftikhar Ali Shah along with DSP Headquarters Abdul Rasheed Khan, SHO Police Station SMA Abdul Ali Khan, SHO Police Station City Mehtab Khan, In-charge CTD, Quick Response Force and Elite Force personnel arrived at the location and conducted a large-scale search operation after cordoned off the entire area.

Divulging details of the incident DPO Tank during an emergency press conference said, acting on the information, police teams raided the spot. The abductee Khizar Hayat was found safely within two and a half hours of the abduction from forest Kirri Haider about 16 km away from the petrol pump where the pump manager was abducted.

However, the kidnappers of a pump manager managed to escape during the raid, a search operation is underway in the area to arrest the kidnappers.

The DPO said that the reason behind the abduction was a deliberate attempt to collect extortion from the owner of the petrol pump.

Related Topics

Petrol Police Police Station Road Man Tank Attock From

Recent Stories

Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi bil ..

Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi billion land scam case

6 minutes ago
 Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minis ..

Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minister

3 minutes ago
 Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Pri ..

Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Prix pole

3 minutes ago
 Australia warm-up a 'first step' to Rugby World Cu ..

Australia warm-up a 'first step' to Rugby World Cup for Dupont's France

3 minutes ago
 Several Spanish women's team staff, not coach Vild ..

Several Spanish women's team staff, not coach Vilda, offer to quit over Rubiales ..

3 minutes ago
 'Proud' Fiji defeat England for first time to send ..

'Proud' Fiji defeat England for first time to send World Cup warning

3 minutes ago
Two killed, 10 injured on road

Two killed, 10 injured on road

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army, LUMHS organised medical camp in Mat ..

Pakistan Army, LUMHS organised medical camp in Matiari district

3 minutes ago
 Mother, son drown in Chitral River

Mother, son drown in Chitral River

3 minutes ago
 It's time to embrace technology, adopt new ways of ..

It's time to embrace technology, adopt new ways of doing business: Raja Pervez A ..

3 minutes ago
 MQM-P urge govt to lower electricity rates, fuel p ..

MQM-P urge govt to lower electricity rates, fuel prices

23 minutes ago
 Fiji defeat England for first time to send World C ..

Fiji defeat England for first time to send World Cup warning

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan