Tank Police Set Up Telecommunication Wireless Control Room
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2024 | 04:30 PM
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The district police have established a modern telecommunication wireless police control room to provide prompt services to citizens.
According to a police spokesman, the facility was equipped with all contemporary requirements, leading to strengthening the force further.
Commenting on the initiative DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan said that it was crucial not only to improve the performance of the police force, but the public will not have any complaints regarding their security.
Given the need for immediate action in situations such as terrorism, crime, and natural disasters, this system will provide the police with the ability to utilize their resources more effectively, he added.
Under the leadership of DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan, Tank Police has implemented several reforms and taken successful steps to enhance public service.
This modern control room is yet another effort to improve police services in line with public needs.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024
50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours
IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media
Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return
APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt
RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad
RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza active in field for 'Lahore Clean ..
Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews schemes under Lahore development pla ..
Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlord's family
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhrypays tri ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Newly appointed teachers received orders in ceremony1 minute ago
-
Secretary wants Layyah forests cleared of encroachments2 minutes ago
-
Policemen warned against corrupt practices2 minutes ago
-
Quran Khawani for late PMS officer held2 minutes ago
-
Medical and veterinary camps organized in village of Islamkot2 minutes ago
-
Tarar, Meta’s global head discuss digital child safety2 minutes ago
-
Leader of Opposition in KPPA Dr. Ibad congratulates Governor Kundi on successful APC12 minutes ago
-
PMD forecast rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over hills in country’s upper parts12 minutes ago
-
KP Govt to restore student unions through legislation: PA told22 minutes ago
-
13 drug pushers held22 minutes ago
-
Expert advises precautions as respiratory illnesses surge with cold snap22 minutes ago
-
IUB academic council meets22 minutes ago