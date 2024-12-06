Tank police set up telecommunication wireless control room

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The district police have established a modern telecommunication wireless police control room to provide prompt services to citizens.

According to a police spokesman, the facility was equipped with all contemporary requirements, leading to strengthening the force further.

Commenting on the initiative DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan said that it was crucial not only to improve the performance of the police force, but the public will not have any complaints regarding their security.

Given the need for immediate action in situations such as terrorism, crime, and natural disasters, this system will provide the police with the ability to utilize their resources more effectively, he added.

Under the leadership of DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan, Tank Police has implemented several reforms and taken successful steps to enhance public service.

This modern control room is yet another effort to improve police services in line with public needs.