Tank Police Signs MoUs For Police’ Welfare

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2025 | 04:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The Tank police have signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Iqra Education System school and College Tank and Christian Hospital Tank to ensure access to quality education and improved healthcare services for the families of police martyrs, injured, serving and retired officers.

According to the police spokesman, the initiative was taken in line with the vision of the Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulfiqar Hameed, and Regional Police Officer Dera Ismail Khan region Syed Ashfaq Anwar.

District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan, Principal of Iqra School and College Zahid Khan Gandapur, and Director of Christian Hospital Nadeem Hidayat signed the MoUs.

According to the agreements, children of police martyrs would be provided completely free education at Iqra Education System School and College.

Children of serving, injured, and retired police personnel will receive a 50 percent fee discount.

Families of police personnel will receive 25 percent discounted medical treatment at Christian Hospital Tank.

On this occasion, DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan said police martyrs, retired and serving officers were national heroes.

He added that providing their families with access to quality education and healthcare is not just a professional duty but also a moral and national obligation.

APP/akt

