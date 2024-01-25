Tank Police Solve Blind Murder Case
Published January 25, 2024
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Tank police have traced the blind murder case of a lady and arrested the killer within 48 hours.
On the directions of DPO Iftikhar Ali Shah, SHO City Police Station Rehmat Khan Baloch and Investigation Officer Fazal Mehmood Khan traced the blind murder case of a lady allegedly killed by her husband Ahmad Ali and was buried in a room at his house in the Pir Kach area.
The police have traced the killer with the help of the latest technology and also recovered a pistol used for murder.
The DPO Iftikhar Ali Shah and SP Investigation Haji Nasir Khan commended the police team for solving the mystery blind murder case.
