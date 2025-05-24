Tank Police Stage Mock Drill To Ensure Peace And Readiness
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2025 | 12:10 PM
Tank, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) In line with the directives of the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ismail Khan, Syed Ashfaq Anwar, the District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan, led a successful mock exercise and flag march aimed at ensuring public safety and maintaining law and order in the region.
The exercise was conducted in response to current security concerns and aimed at preparing the police force to respond promptly and effectively to any untoward incident or emergency situation. The mock drill was held in and around key locations including the police office, other government offices, and official residences. The exercise demonstrated high levels of professionalism and strategic coordination among police personnel.
Following the exercise, a flag march was carried out to instill a sense of security among the public and to visibly assert police presence. The march commenced from the District Police Office in Tank, passed through Wazirabad and the bypass route, and concluded in the main Tank city area.
Speaking on the occasion, DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan emphasized the police force’s readiness, stating, that Tank Police was fully prepared to face any challenge. All available resources are being utilized to ensure the safety of citizens’ lives, property and dignity. The trust and cooperation of the public are considered key to our success, and the police remain committed to serving the community with this spirit", he added.
Recent Stories
Ajman Free Zones Authority, China’s Liangjiang partner to boost investment
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2025
Napoli crowned Italian League champions for fourth time in their history
EU, US trade talks require respect not threats, says EU trade chief
Arab Media Summit 2025 set to convene leaders, innovators, influencers to chart ..
Dubai Films and Games Commission announces inaugural Film and Gaming Forum
UAE’s $3.7 billion tech economy takes spotlight in Berlin at inaugural GITEX E ..
Higher Committee for Human Fraternity delegation visits Marymount School in Pari ..
Khuzdar incident is an inhumane act of Terrorism; Tariq Ghouri
Army's decisive response crippled the enemy: Aleem Khan
National Media Office oganises key roundtable for upcoming 'Bridge Summit'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tank Police stage mock drill to ensure peace and readiness5 minutes ago
-
President felicitates Naila Kiani on reaching Kangchenjunga peak55 minutes ago
-
VC Gomal University visits exam halls, assures full support to Students55 minutes ago
-
2 killed, 1 critically injured in Raiwind road triple vehicle collision1 hour ago
-
Four family members killed as trailer truck hits motorbike in Okara2 hours ago
-
PM commends Naila Kiani for scaling Peak Kanchenjunga3 hours ago
-
JKCHR urges global action against India’s disinformation campaign3 hours ago
-
Traffic accident claims two lives11 hours ago
-
Armed forces brought India's arrogance down to feet: Abdul Aleem Khan11 hours ago
-
Hazara Journalists Association organises Youm-e-Tashakur to honor armed forces12 hours ago
-
Unhealthy vegetables destroyed from 30 acres of land in Quetta12 hours ago
-
WHO, Pakistan government launch new vaccination centers12 hours ago