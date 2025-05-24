Tank Police stage mock drill to ensure peace and readiness

(@FahadShabbir)

Tank, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) In line with the directives of the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ismail Khan, Syed Ashfaq Anwar, the District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan, led a successful mock exercise and flag march aimed at ensuring public safety and maintaining law and order in the region.

The exercise was conducted in response to current security concerns and aimed at preparing the police force to respond promptly and effectively to any untoward incident or emergency situation. The mock drill was held in and around key locations including the police office, other government offices, and official residences. The exercise demonstrated high levels of professionalism and strategic coordination among police personnel.

Following the exercise, a flag march was carried out to instill a sense of security among the public and to visibly assert police presence. The march commenced from the District Police Office in Tank, passed through Wazirabad and the bypass route, and concluded in the main Tank city area.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan emphasized the police force’s readiness, stating, that Tank Police was fully prepared to face any challenge. All available resources are being utilized to ensure the safety of citizens’ lives, property and dignity. The trust and cooperation of the public are considered key to our success, and the police remain committed to serving the community with this spirit", he added.