Tank Police Takes Steps To Facilitate Citizens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2024 | 03:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) District Police Officer(DPO) Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan is taking tangible measures to ensure protection of life and property of citizens.

According to the police spokesman, contact numbers have been activated at all offices, police stations, and checkposts to provide the public with immediate and easy access to the police.

He said that following provision of contact numbers, the public would be able to inform the police without any hindrance, and their complaints or issues would be addressed promptly.

DPO Tank has assured that these numbers will remain active at all times, and constant monitoring will be carried out to ensure their implementation.

The spokesman also informed that efforts were ongoing to improve the welfare of the police force by rehabilitating police stations and checkposts.

Under DPO's leadership, he added the renovation work, including painting and other construction, at the City Police Station has been completed to provide a better environment for the officers.

Similarly, construction and painting work is also underway at the Abdul Qayyum Shaheed Checkpost, enhancing its functionality and appearance, and improving the performance of the police personnel stationed there.

He said that measures would help modernize and make the police system more efficient, benefiting both the public and the police force.

