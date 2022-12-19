Tank police tightens noose around anti-social elements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :The district police have tightened noose around anti-social elements, arresting two accused and recovering arms and narcotics on Monday during an ongoing operation.

According to police spokesman, a police party led by Station House Officer (SHO) Shaheed Mureed Akbar Police Station, Asghar Khan arrested two accused including Ashman and Muhammad Imran from Cheesan Kach area and Gira Kora area respectively.

The police also recovered 450 grams of hashish and 110 grams heroin from their possession.

In another action, SHO Mulazai Police Station Noor Aslam Khan arrested Hanif and recovered 48 grams of hashish.

Over the last two days, the Tank police arrested eight accused and recovered a total of one pistol, 22 cartridges, 498 grams hashish and 110 grams heroin during this period.