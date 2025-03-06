Open Menu

Tank Police Vow To Resolve Issues Of Martyrs' Families

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Tank police vow to resolve issues of martyrs' families

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Superintendent of Police(SP) Investigation Tank, Cadet Haji Nasir Khan on Thursday met with the families of police martyrs to listen and resolve problems.

According to police spokesman, the meeting took place, in light of directives of senior police officials to take all possible measures for welfare of the police martyrs' families

During the meeting, the concerns of the martyrs' families were heard in detail, and practical steps were taken to resolve their issues.

SP Investigation Tank assured that the sacrifices of the police martyrs would never go in vain and that their families would never be left alone.

He emphasized that every possible support would be provided to the families of martyrs so they feel safe and respected.

The meeting also discussed matters to address the education and training of the martyrs' children, financial assistance, and everyday life issues.

He assured that relevant departments would be contacted to provide the martyrs' families with various government benefits and facilities.

At the end of the meeting, gifts were given to the martyrs' children.

The families of the martyrs appreciated the gesture and expressed their gratitude for the timely help and cooperation from the police officials.

