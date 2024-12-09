Tank Police Welfare Projects Accelerated
Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2024 | 06:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Under the leadership of District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan, various welfare projects for the police force are progressing rapidly toward completion.
According to a police spokesman, these initiatives aimed to provide modern amenities to the police force, resulting in further strengthening security in the area.
Giving details, he said the construction of barracks for constables at the Tank Police office is underway at full speed.
The project was initiated to provide police personnel with quality residential facilities, ensuring they can perform their duties in the best possible way without facing any difficulties during their work.
Similarly at the Abdul Qayyum Shaheed Police Post, construction work to strengthen the security perimeter is also progressing swiftly.
The post is being transformed into an impregnable defense facility using modern technical expertise and materials, ensuring the safety of police officers.
Moreover, work is ongoing to beautify and renovate the City Police Station building.
The building is being painted and landscaped to create an environmentally friendly and aesthetically pleasing environment, providing police officers with a better and more pleasant workspace.
The spokesman added that DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan had shown personal interest in supervising these developmental projects and was monitoring every stage of their progress.
Recent Stories
Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers
SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CPO directs SHOs for patrolling1 second ago
-
Chinese business delegation explores investment opportunities in Sindh4 seconds ago
-
DC visits hospital site8 seconds ago
-
Dacoit looting electronics shop arrested10 minutes ago
-
National blind cricketers elevate Pakistan’s pride with T20 World Cup Victory: VC ICP10 minutes ago
-
Youth engagement stressed to curb child marriage10 minutes ago
-
DG NIPA urges public servants to be friendly with people10 minutes ago
-
Over 18,600 seminaries registered as gov’t integrates religious education into national framework: ..20 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on Traffic Disruptors in Sahiwal20 minutes ago
-
Two criminals arrested in DIKhan, weapon recovered20 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas marks world anti-corruption day with awareness rally40 minutes ago
-
Two LPG outlets sealed, three arrested for illegal decanting40 minutes ago