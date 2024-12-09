Tank police welfare projects accelerated

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Under the leadership of District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan, various welfare projects for the police force are progressing rapidly toward completion.

According to a police spokesman, these initiatives aimed to provide modern amenities to the police force, resulting in further strengthening security in the area.

Giving details, he said the construction of barracks for constables at the Tank Police office is underway at full speed.

The project was initiated to provide police personnel with quality residential facilities, ensuring they can perform their duties in the best possible way without facing any difficulties during their work.

Similarly at the Abdul Qayyum Shaheed Police Post, construction work to strengthen the security perimeter is also progressing swiftly.

The post is being transformed into an impregnable defense facility using modern technical expertise and materials, ensuring the safety of police officers.

Moreover, work is ongoing to beautify and renovate the City Police Station building.

The building is being painted and landscaped to create an environmentally friendly and aesthetically pleasing environment, providing police officers with a better and more pleasant workspace.

The spokesman added that DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan had shown personal interest in supervising these developmental projects and was monitoring every stage of their progress.