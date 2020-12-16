Tank Press Club elects office bearers

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Tank Press Club Wednesday elected its office bearers, Syed Shah Kundi was elected as President and Sheikh Rehmat Ullah, General Secretary for the year 2021.

Muhammad Rafiq Arain was elected as Pattern in Chief, Noor Muhammad Burki Senior Vice President, Atta ur Rehman Vice President, Shuja ur Rehman Joint Secretary, Amanullah Marwat Finance Secretary, Zafran Miani Information Secretary and Tanvir Shah Kundi, Office Secretary.

Speaking on the occasion, President Syed Shah Kundi said that journalism is called the fourth pillar of the State and he will try his best to highlight the district issues.