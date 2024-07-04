Open Menu

Tank Press Club's Delegation Meets Commissioner Dera, Discusses Local Issues

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2024 | 05:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) A delegation of ‘Tank Press Club’ met with Divisional Commissioner Dera Zafarul islam and discussed the local issues of their city.

The delegation led by ‘Tank Press Club’ President Haji Rafiq Ahmad Kundi also congratulated the commissioner on his return after performing Hajj, said a press release issued here.

The journalists’ delegation apprised the commissioner about the different issues being faced by the people of Tank district including unavailability of clean drinking water.

The commissioner issued directives to the authorities concerned for resolving the issues promptly.

He also assured the journalists that he would soon visit the Tank district and the people’s issues would be resolved as soon as possible.

