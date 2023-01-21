Tank' rescue service 1122 holds training session on first aid, safety measures

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :The training wing of the district emergency service 1122 conducted a basic training session on first aid at Amma Khel to raise awareness among people about safety measures and Rescue 1122's role during emergency situations.

During the training session which was conducted by training wing instructor Iftikhar Khan under supervision of the district emergency officer Engr. Waqas Alam, the people and students were educated through practical demonstrations as how to act and provide first aid when they met emergencies including fire eruption, road accidents, snake bite, electric shock or stuking object in one's throat.

The rescue personnel imparted training about provision of first aid to the injured and subsequently their safe shifting to nearby hospitals.

The school management appreciated the district emergency officer and his team for arranging such a useful training for students, saying such activities should also be held in other educational institutions to equip the youth with basic life support skills.