Tank Small Dam 'Ghozidga' Survey, Design Work Kicks Off

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Tank small dam 'Ghozidga' survey, design work kicks off

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :The Ghozidga Dam survey and design work started on Wednesday in the newly merged frontier region of Tank at a cost of Rs1.268 billion which will benefit around 25,000 people.

In a statement issued here, Deputy Commissioner Tank Hameedullah Khattak said that the small dam project work was started as per the vision of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the provincial government.

He said that this small dam project was of utmost importance and any negligence would not be tolerated in the project execution.

Khattak said that the project would help in storing water for irrigating the barren land of Ping and Tank that were facing acute water shortage.

"The project will irrigate some 1,420 acres of land and will also provide clean drinking water to 2,000 families of the water scare areas.

" The project was included in the annual development programme (ADP) for the Fiscal Year 2021-22 of provincial government, which was a mega project for this backward area where the residents' income mostly depended on agriculture.

District Administration, Police and other Law Enforcement Agencies and Irrigation Department of District Tank were providing best and appropriate security and facilities to the survey team for success of the project.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial minister for Local Development and Rural Development Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur thanked Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for initiating Ghozidga dam survey and design work in newly merged area FR Tank.

He said that it would directly benefit around 25,000 people and would provide drinking water and irrigation for agriculture.

