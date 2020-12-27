Tank youth step ahead for establishment of police stations to nick drug traffickers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :The youth of Tank including members of All Bettani Youth Movement have taken a step ahead for establishment of police posts to nick drug traffickers by starting wall chalking for fulfilling their most awaited demands with the aim to save the youth and people of the area from this menace of curse.

Taking a step ahead, the youth besides starting wall chalking also launched awareness campaigns in different areas of Tank district to apprise the youth about the use of drugs and its consequences being faced by their families in one way or the other.

It is pertaining to mention here that a twelve members committee of Bettani Youth has been constituted to discuss the issue with district administration, police department and other high ups of government departments.

In this connection, All Bettani Youth Movement also staged protest rallies against the drug smugglers and selling of drugs in the district by demanding the government to establish police stations in Umer Ada and Dabara and other six chowkis' in areas which was considered as a no go area in the present 21st century when peace have been restored after a matchless and unprecedented sacrifices rendered by the Jawans of the security forces.

Talking to APP, Hamdan Bettani said that drugs were a curse and destroy the whole society especially the youth of Bettani areas.

He said that the government has approved two police stations in Umer Ada and Dabara area and six chowki but did not start construction work on it.

When contacted District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada, he said that in this connection all paper works had been completed thoroughly and were being sent to the concerned departments for establishment of police stations in the areas as demanded by the local people from the last 32 years.

He said that on his part all appropriate steps that have been needed for the establishment and fulfilling of public demands have been taken to establish police stations to check a vigilant eye on the drug dealers and drug traffickers selling drugs among the youngsters of the area.

DSP Headquarters Iqbal Baloch paid tribute to the youth of Bettani tribe to raise voice against drugs and said that police have taken all the needed steps to eliminate drugs from the society.

He said that elimination of drugs from society was impossible without the support of people and asked support of civil society in this regard.

He said that paperwork has been completed for establishment of police stations in the area and was included in the first priority of government to establish police stations soon.