Tanker Blast: Punjab Govt Assures Affected Families Of Compensation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2025 | 06:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Provincial Minister for Health Khawaja Salman Rafique, accompanied by Secretary Home Noor ul Amin Mengal, visited the tragic tanker blast site where six persons died and another 32 received injuries, in order to assess the damage to homes.

Commissioner Aamir Karim, RPO Capt. (R) Sohail Chaudhry, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari, and other district officials were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Khawaja Salman Rafique conveyed the Punjab Chief Minister’s condolence message to the affected families and assured them of government support. "The Punjab government will compensate for the losses caused by the incident," he said.

Secretary Home Noor ul Amin Mengal praised the quick response by security forces and Rescue 1122, stating that they initiated relief operations in record time.

"A comprehensive inquiry will be conducted to identify the culprits and bring them to justice," he added.

Commissioner Aamir Karim briefed the delegation, highlighting that the administration has cordoned off the area and is working to clear the site. He further informed that district authorities have been directed to conduct a detailed survey of damages to homes and livestock.

During the visit, prayers were offered for those who lost their lives. The provincial minister, along with the officials, reassured the residents of continued government assistance in rebuilding their homes.

