Tanker carrying 40,000 liters furnace oil overturned near Nawabshah

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :A high-speeding oil-tanker carrying thousands of liters oil overturned near Nawabshah district on Tuesday morning.

According to local police, the tanker carrying 40,000 liters of furnace oil overturned at the National Highway near Sakrand, Nawabshah district of Sindh.

Shortly after getting information about the incident, the teams of police and administration along with rescue workers rushed towards the site.

Traffic on that portion of the National Highway has been blocked to avoid any untoward incident. The ill-fated oil tanker was going to Punjab from Karachi, a private news channel reported.