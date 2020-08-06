UrduPoint.com
Tanker Carrying LPG Overturns, Driver Injured

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 04:07 PM

Tanker carrying LPG overturns, driver injured

A tanker carrying liquified petroleum gas (LPG) went upside down after driver lost control due to sleep at Jhang road near Head Muhammad Wala here on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :A tanker carrying liquified petroleum gas (LPG) went upside down after driver lost control due to sleep at Jhang road near Head Muhammad Wala here on Thursday.

Rescuers said that the tanker carrying 40,000 ton LPG, went upside down while moving down to the Katcha area from the road.

Its driver who fall asleep during driving received minor injuries.

Rescue 1122 Muzagfargarh ambulance and fire fighting vehicle reached to the site on time after receiving information. Rescuers cordoned off the area and started rescue operation. They gave first aid treatment to the injured driver.

The tanker was on way to Islamabad from Quetta.

