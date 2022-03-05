Tanker carrying milk collided with a car claims 3 lives in Burewala

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :At least three persons were killed, while three others were seriously injured when a tanker carrying milk was collided with a car coming from opposite side in Burewala in Punjab on early Saturday morning.

According to rescue 1122, the accident occurred in Burewala where a car collided with a tanker due to over-speeding, killing three person on the spot and injuring three other, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to the hospital.