Tanker Carrying Milk Collided With A Car Claims 3 Lives In Burewala
Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2022 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :At least three persons were killed, while three others were seriously injured when a tanker carrying milk was collided with a car coming from opposite side in Burewala in Punjab on early Saturday morning.
According to rescue 1122, the accident occurred in Burewala where a car collided with a tanker due to over-speeding, killing three person on the spot and injuring three other, a private news channel reported.
Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to the hospital.