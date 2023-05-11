Tanker With Russian Crude Oil to Arrive in Pakistan Soon - Ambassador

A tanker carrying Russian crude oil will arrive in Pakistan soon, Russian Ambassador to Islamabad Danila Ganich said on Thursday, without disclosing technical details of the supply

In April, Pakistani Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik announced that Islamabad had placed its first order for oil supplies in Russia, with the first shipment of Russian oil scheduled to arrive in the Pakistani port city of Karachi in May.

"I can say that a tanker with Russian crude oil is expected to arrive in Pakistan soon," Ganich told Russian broadcaster Russia-24, adding that he would not reveal any technical details of the deal not to "facilitate the task for the Western intelligence services.

In January, Islamabad and Moscow reached an agreement envisaging oil supplies from Russia with all the issues concerning logistics, insurance and export volumes set to be agreed upon by the start of the shipments. In late March, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Russian and Pakistani companies were negotiating supplies of Russian oil, with preliminary agreements concerning prices already reached and a pilot shipment of fuel being discussed.