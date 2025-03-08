Open Menu

Tankers’ Collision:national Highway Cleared For Traffic

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2025 | 12:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) The patrolling police on Saturday cleared national highway in Kot Khalifa area as earlier,it was blocked for routine traffic when two oil tankers collided against each other.

The official sources in the National Highway and Patrolling Police said that two oil tankers carrying fuel struck against each other on Karachi-Lahore national highway in Kot Khalifa area.

The oil tanker had carried over 48,000 liters oil. As a result of the collision of the oil tankers, road was blocked for routine traffic.

The personnel of the Highway and Patrolling Police,Punjab Emergency Service,Rescue 1122 reached the scene. Later,machinery was used to remove the oil tankers from the road and it was cleared for routine traffic moving to Lahore and Karachi.

No loss of life was reported.

The police have registered case of the incident.Further probe was underway.

