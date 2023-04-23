UrduPoint.com

Tank's ADC Visits Several Petrol Pumps On Second Day Of Eid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2023

Tank's ADC visits several petrol pumps on second day of Eid

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Tank Jamshed Alam on the second day of Eidul Fitr paid a surprise visit to several filling stations in the district to check prices and gauge the provision of petroleum products to consumers.

He also inspected the availability of stock of petroleum products and warned owners of the filling stations that strict action would be taken against them if they were found involved in creating an artificial crisis of petroleum products in the market.

The AC also warned managements of petrol pumps against tampering with scale for selling petroleum products.

He said that he had undertaken the visit on the directives of the deputy commissioner to facilitate citizens and that no one would be allowed to take law into their own hands by charging people for petroleum products more than officially prescribed rates.

