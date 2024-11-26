Tank’s Administration To Hold Open Court (Khuli Kachehri) On Wednesday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 26, 2024 | 04:30 PM
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) The district administration will hold an open court(Khuli Kachehri) to resolve the problems of residents at their doorsteps here on Wednesday.
According to the district administration, the initiative has been taken as part of the Chief Minister's public service agenda to address public complaints on the spot and provide them better services.
It says that Deputy Commissioner Tanvir Khan is committed to extending relief to citizens and as part of the efforts the open court will take place on November 27(Wednesday) at 11 AM at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Tank, where citizens will have the chance to present their issues directly to the authorities.
The citizens have been invited to raise their concerns regarding issues such as obtaining national identity cards, gas supply problems, passport issues, repairs to Tank City roads, drinking water supply, and difficulties in acquiring driving licenses, weapon licenses, and domicile certificates.
The Deputy Commissioner of Tank has said that immediate and timely solutions would be provided to address these issues, ensuring the public's problems were resolved.
