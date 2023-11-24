Tank’s DC for resolving citizens’ problems on priority basis

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Shoaib visited the Service Delivery Center (SDC) and directed officials concerned to resolve citizens’ problems at earliest.

According to district administration, the DC also visited various sections including the record room where he checked land records, mutations, fard and registries besides reviewing the old record of the revenue.

He issued necessary instructions regarding securing records for reference.

Later, he also visited the District Accounts Office and Driving License Branch.

He directed the officials to ensure the best possible service to all the citizens as it was part of their official duties and hence any negligence or laxity in their payment would never be tolerated.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Tank Tanveer Khan, Assistant Commissioner Aminullah, Additional Assistant Commissioner Jamshed Alam, Additional Assistant Commissioner Shohab Ahmed and Tehsildar Tank Fahimullah were also present on the occasion.

APP/slm