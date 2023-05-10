UrduPoint.com

Tank's DC Inspect Facilities At Rural Health Unit, Veterinary Hospital At Gomal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Tank's DC inspect facilities at rural health unit, veterinary hospital at Gomal

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Shoib on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to a rural health center at Gomal and inspected healthcare facilities for people of the area.

During the visit, the DC checked attendance of staff and availability of medicines in the healthcare facility and found a doctor absent from duty.

He directed the DHO to issue transfer orders of the said doctor immediately besides initiating an inquiry against him.

Muhammad Shoib also directed for posting female doctors for handling female patients in gyney-related issues.

He visited different sections in the center and took stock of availability of medicines and issued directives for arranging a regulator for an X-Ray machine.

The DC also directed the officials concerned to take concrete measures for making the solar-system functional to ensure smooth power supply in the facility.

Later, Muhammad Shoib went to a veterinary hospital at Gomal and checked cleanliness, attendance of staff and availability of medicine.

He directed the staff concerned to ensure their presence on a daily basis in order to provide best healthcare facilities to people in a smooth manner.

He said that in light of the provincial government every department of the district should make efforts to extend relief to people through quality and instant service delivery.

